Police investigate fatal shooting at Singer Island hotel

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Riviera Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday night at the Sands Hotel & Resort.

Officers responded to the hotel, located at 2401 Beach Court, at about 11 p.m.

A WPTV news crew at the scene saw multiple officers, along with the parking lot blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police confirmed to WPTV on Wednesday morning that it was a homicide.

No other information has been released.

