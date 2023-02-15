Police investigate fatal shooting at Singer Island hotel
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Riviera Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday night at the Sands Hotel & Resort.
Officers responded to the hotel, located at 2401 Beach Court, at about 11 p.m.
A WPTV news crew at the scene saw multiple officers, along with the parking lot blocked off with crime scene tape.
Police confirmed to WPTV on Wednesday morning that it was a homicide.
No other information has been released.
