JetBlue to expand service at FLL, beginning with flights to Tallahassee

JetBlue will soon connect South Florida to the capital city, the New York-based airline announced Wednesday.

The low-fare airline unveiled its strategic plan to expand service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which includes new service to and from Tallahassee.

Upon completion of its planned merger with Miramar-based Spirit Airlines, JetBlue expects to reach more than 250 flights per day at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport by 2027.

"As a customer-centric alternative to the high-fare legacy airline that dominates South Florida, we have achieved rapid growth in Fort Lauderdale and are ready to turbocharge further expansion once we combine with Spirit," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement. "You shouldn't have to choose between a low fare and a great experience. JetBlue offers both, and that's why we are uniquely positioned to challenge the big four airlines and boost competition in Florida and across the country."

JetBlue's plan would offer flights to about 30 regions not currently serviced by either JetBlue or Spirit from Fort Lauderdale. Destinations include Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Memphis and Savannah, Georgia.

It would also increase the number of flights to about 30 other airports.

"We commend JetBlue for expanding and providing more direct flights between the capital and South Florida," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement provided by JetBlue. "These new low-fare flights will further benefit Florida's thriving economy by bringing more jobs to our communities and adding more choices for affordable air travel within the state. We look forward to JetBlue's continued expansion in Fort Lauderdale."

The new Fort Lauderdale-Tallahassee service would begin in January 2024, JetBlue said. Flights will go on sale in the coming months.

"There are few cheap and easy ways to get between South Florida and the state capital today," Dave Clark, JetBlue's head of revenue and planning, said in a statement. "Building off the success of our Jacksonville to Fort Lauderdale route, we're excited to announce this important intra-Florida flight as the first of many new routes to come."

Europe would also become an international destination for JetBlue travelers out of Fort Lauderdale under its new plan. Other international destinations include Antigua and Belize.

JetBlue is already working with the airport to design and build a new Terminal 5, as well as a skybridge to the parking garage and a connection to Terminal 4. The project is expected to be finished in mid-2026.

