DeSantis outlines 'Digital Bill of Rights' during West Palm Beach visit

Florida's governor was in Palm Beach County this afternoon where he is speaking at a college in West Palm Beach.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at Palm Beach Atlantic University and blasted big tech companies for so-called censorship.

The governor outlined a proposed "Digital Bill of Rights" to protect Florida residents from "big tech surveillance" and the right to control personal data.

He said this proposal would extend to schools and universities.

The governor is being joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.

DeSantis has made headlines this week for his statements about wanting Florida to "reevaluate" AP classes following an ongoing controversy involving an African American studies course.

