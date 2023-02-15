Live: Gov. DeSantis holds briefing in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch live below:

Florida's governor is in Palm Beach County this afternoon where he is speaking at a college in West Palm Beach.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at Palm Beach Atlantic University and blasting big tech companies for so-called censorship.

He is being joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody and Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.

DeSantis has made headlines this week for his statements about wanting Florida to "reevaluate" AP classes following an ongoing controversy involving an African American studies course.

