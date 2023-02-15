Police investigate fatal shooting at Singer Island hotel

Riviera Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday night at the Sands Hotel & Resort.

Officers responded to the hotel, located in the 2400 block of Beach Court, at about 11 p.m.

A police department spokeswoman said a man was shot and later died from his injury.

A WPTV news crew at the scene saw multiple officers, along with the parking lot blocked off with crime scene tape.

The Riviera Beach Police Department's criminal investigations section is investigating the homicide.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

