School board to vote on controversial student boundary map for new high school

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday evening is scheduled to take its first vote on a controversial map that redraws school boundaries and impacts thousands of high school students.

The proposed map was created because of Dr. Joaquín García High School, which is currently under construction on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, and is scheduled to open in August.

Construction on Dr. Joaquín García High School, located on Lyons Road in western Lake Worth, Dec. 8, 2022.

Superintendent Mike Burke released his proposed student boundary map recommendations about two weeks ago.

Under the plan, certain students from Palm Beach Central High School, John I. Leonard High School, Santaluces Community High School, and Park Vista Community High School would be rezoned for Dr. García High School.

The study, on average, reduces the overall drive distance for students and also relieves overcrowding at several area schools.

Burke is recommending that students who will be juniors next year be allowed to stay at their current school if they wish, along with rising seniors and their siblings.

View Superintendent Burke's recommended map below:

Dr. García High School, the first public high school to open in Palm Beach County since Seminole Ridge Community High School in 2005, will have a dramatic ripple effect to relieve overcrowding at area schools, many of which are well overcapacity.

Drawing the new school zones has been a contentious process that will shuffle thousands of students around eight high schools from Boca Raton to West Palm Beach.

Many parents, who are expected to speak at Wednesday's school board meeting, said the boundaries create unnecessary confusion and may disrupt the feeder pattern for their children.

The school, which is projected to have a student population of 2,500 by the 2027-28 academic year, is named after Dr. Joaquín García, a Cuban-born local businessman who was a founding member of the Hispanic Education Coalition of Palm Beach County, where he served as chairman for more than 12 years.

Garcia passed away in November 2021 and was posthumously honored with a proclamation from the Palm Beach County School Board one month later.

Dr. Joaquín García

Dr. García High School will feature business information technology and medical sciences programs.

According to the latest enrollment statistics from the School District of Palm Beach County, the following nine high schools are on the "Capacity Watch List," meaning they are at, over, or close to being overcapacity:

Forest Hill Community High School: 129% utilization

John I. Leonard High School: 116% utilization

Olympic Heights Community High School: 114% utilization

Palm Beach Central High School: 103% utilization

Santaluces High School: 102% utilization

Park Vista Community High School: 101% utilization

Boca Raton Community High School: 100% utilization

West Boca Raton Community High School: 100% utilization

Seminole Ridge Community High School: 95% utilization

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will hold a workshop to discuss Burke's proposed boundary map before hearing directly from the superintendent and the public, followed by the first vote.

A second vote is scheduled for next month.

