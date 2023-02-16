Boy, 12, arrested after 9mm-style BB gun brought to Storm Grove Middle School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 12-year-boy has been arrested after bringing a 9mm-style BB gun to Storm Grove Middle School on Wednesday, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said.

The boy was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and taken to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in Fort Pierce after his arrest at roughly 2 p.m., Indian River County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo told WPTV.

The BB gun was found in his backpack.

No threats were made by the boy and it was unloaded, Abollo said. It is carbon dioxide gas-powered

Around 3:15 p.m., the school district notified parents by phone of a student with a BB gun.

"It was overheard by a couple of students that he was carrying it and the students told the teacher and he was immediately pulled out of class," School District of Indian River County spokesperson Cristen Maddux told TCPalm, a WPTV news partner.

