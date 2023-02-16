Free Italian festival returns to Port St. Lucie this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The aromas and sights of your favorite authentic Italian dishes will entice festival goers this President's Day weekend at the Taste of Little Italy in Port St. Lucie.

The festival features Italian culture through live music, food, and comradery.

The free event has cooking demonstrations, carnival rides for kids, live music including Austin Giorgio of NBC's "The Voice" fame, who has a new single that is currently blowing up on Spotify.

WATCH: Austin Giorgio - I Put a Spell on You

On Sunday at 1 p.m., there is the annual celebrity cheese stacking contest with the top three winners getting cash prizes for a charities of their choice.

Gates open up Friday night and close Sunday evening at 8 p.m.

FESTIVAL HOURS

  • Friday, Feb. 17 - 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 18 - 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 19 - 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

