Judge tosses challenge to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A federal judge has again dismissed a lawsuit challenging a Florida law critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay" that restricts teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee ruled Wednesday that a revised lawsuit filed by students, parents and teachers failed to show they had legal standing to challenge the law. The lawsuit had argued the new Florida law is unconstitutional.

RELATED: Some families considering leaving Florida over 'Don't Say Gay' law, survey finds

According to the ruling, the plaintiffs needed to show they suffered harm that could be traced to the new law and could be remedied by a favorable decision from the court. The judge said most of the plaintiffs' claims of harm come from the existence of the new law, rather than its enforcement.

Winsor dismissed an earlier version of the case in September on similar grounds, and a similar lawsuit filed in Orlando was also dismissed in October.

A report released in August by the Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy groups, and the Center for Countering Digital Hate said that hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ people surged online after Florida's Republican-dominated Legislature passed the bill last spring. The law was championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA...
Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
Police investigate fatal shooting at Singer Island hotel
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Spring training in Port St. Lucie draws hundreds, creates housing issues

Latest News

Florida strips NIL restrictions under new law giving schools more involvement
3-year-old Florida boy finds father's gun, shoots, kills self
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at Singer Island hotel
Elderly, retired police officer loses nearly $10,000 in PayPal scam