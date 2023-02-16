Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to roll out body cameras for deputies

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw will hold a news conference on Thursday as the agency prepares to roll out body cameras for deputies.

Bradshaw is scheduled to speak at a sheriff's office satellite office near West Palm Beach at 10:30 a.m.

Earlier this month, the sheriff told WPTV that Palm Beach County deputies will begin wearing body cameras by the end of February.

"It been a long process," Bradshaw said. "We've been doing this, it's been going on for 2 1/2 to three years."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is one of the last, and also the largest, law enforcement agency in the county to equip law enforcement officers with body cameras.

Fifteen of the 21 law enforcement agencies in Palm Beach County have body cameras, according to the latest report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Describing the cameras as "the best around," Bradshaw said the devices will have livestreaming capabilities, allowing sheriff's office supervisors to watch the footage in real-time and adjust tactics, if needed.

"I'm a big proponent of trying to stop things before it happens," Bradshaw said. "I don't want to see something after the fact. If I've got a chance to change it and make it right while it’s happening, that's a huge piece of the puzzle."

All uniformed personnel will wear a body camera, which supervisors will be able to watch at any point during the day through the sheriff's office's "Fusion Center," according to Bradshaw.

The sheriff said it will take a few months to install dash cameras and body cameras on all deputies.

Each deputy will go through an eight-hour training session, according to Bradshaw, before wearing the body cameras. He said the training will primarily consist of how and when to turn the camera on and off.

Last September, Palm Beach County commissioners approved the sheriff's office budget, which allocated more than $20 million toward body cameras and the technology needed to run them.

