Quality of care a concern for patients at HCA hospitals

There are six HCA hospitals in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast and patients are expressing concerns about the quality of care at the medical facilities.

“It all seems very fishy, and not okay,” Morgan Bentley said. “I have left reviews, I have reached out to multiple lines of people to try to figure out something.”

The St. Lucie County resident said she wasn't surprised when she saw the story on NBC Nightly Newsand said she has a similar one.

Bentley said when she went to HCA Florida St. Lucie for a hysterectomy in October, she was told at the last minute an ER doctor would do the procedure instead of an OBGYN.

“So, I left, because I felt very uncomfortable with the situation at HCA. The charge nurse, he seemed baffled at the situation,” she said. “He said the situation seemed odd to him, it felt off. So, I left.”

Reading hospital reviews afterwards, she wasn’t as surprised at her experience.

“Similar people who had the same experiences, where it seemed like they were just trying to make money,” Bentley said.

An HCA ICU nurse not wanting to go on camera wasn’t shocked at her story told WPTV that doctors are assigned more patients than they can handle, and that money is prioritized over care.

WPTV reached out to HCA directly to address all allegations a spokesperson for the company denied an on-camera interview, but sent the following statement, reading in part quote:

"Our patients can be assured they are receiving quality healthcare through the many accolades we have received for our quality performance by independent third party organizations."

According to the Center For Medicare and Medicaid, two HCA hospitals in Palm Beach County are rated only two stars for overall quality, while HCA Lawnwood in Fort Pierce received just one star—all far below the national average.

According to Leapfrog, a federally recognized nonprofit, four out of the six South Florida HCAs got an "A" grade for overall quality, while HCA Florida JFK in Atlantis scored a "C."

“I'm glad someone finally noticed because like I said, I tried finding lawyers,” Bentley said.

Bentley just hopes her story warns someone else, fearing what would have happened had she not walked out of that procedure.

"I hope maybe the healthcare system changes," she said. "I just feel like they take advantage of the situation."

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, HCA Florida JFK in Atlantis received 11 complaints, six citations and seven sanctions within the past two years, and scored well below average on the federal government’s overall provider assessment.

Again, WPTV reached out to this specific hospital about this as well as the overall organization but was told a statement is all WPTV would get.

Scripps Only Content 2023