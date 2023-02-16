West Palm Beach woman convicted of manslaughter in death of Greenacres man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County jury on Wednesday convicted a 28-year-old West Palm Beach woman of a lesser charge of mansaughter in the shooting death of a 34-year-old Greenacres man.

Sharnika Lashay Moore-Bryant had originally been charged with second-degree murder of Roobens Louis on May 26, 2019 at his home.

Circuit Court Judge Daliah Weiss set sentencing for 9:30 a.m. April 4.

Five days after the homicide, Moore-Bryant was located in Orlando and was arrested.

Nelson Succes says he came home from work around 6 p.m. only to find his cousin dead in their home in the 3800 block of South 57th Avenue.

Moore-Bryant, who was described as a love interest for Louis, arrived at Louis' home on 57th Avenue at 9 a.m. and left at 12:15 p.m., according to the arrest report.

She told authorities "nothing out of the ordinary happened."

During the interview with police, she had "noticeable injuries consistent with being in a violent fight."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
New sign in downtown West Palm Beach takes some by surprise
Students, parents react to possibility of AP courses changing
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Police investigate fatal shooting at Singer Island hotel

Latest News

Boy, 12, arrested after 9mm-style BB gun brought to Storm Grove Middle School
Vetting of school employees questioned following arrests of 2 custodians
Spring training in Port St. Lucie draws hundreds, creates housing issues
Palm Beach County housing market currently in 'pause'