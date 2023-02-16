West Palm Beach woman convicted of manslaughter in death of Greenacres man

A Palm Beach County jury on Wednesday convicted a 28-year-old West Palm Beach woman of a lesser charge of mansaughter in the shooting death of a 34-year-old Greenacres man.

Sharnika Lashay Moore-Bryant had originally been charged with second-degree murder of Roobens Louis on May 26, 2019 at his home.

Circuit Court Judge Daliah Weiss set sentencing for 9:30 a.m. April 4.

Five days after the homicide, Moore-Bryant was located in Orlando and was arrested.

Nelson Succes says he came home from work around 6 p.m. only to find his cousin dead in their home in the 3800 block of South 57th Avenue.

Moore-Bryant, who was described as a love interest for Louis, arrived at Louis' home on 57th Avenue at 9 a.m. and left at 12:15 p.m., according to the arrest report.

She told authorities "nothing out of the ordinary happened."

During the interview with police, she had "noticeable injuries consistent with being in a violent fight."

Scripps Only Content 2023