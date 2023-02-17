Brightline to conduct high-speed testing in Palm Beach County

Brightline will begin another round of high-speed testing on Friday, this time in northern Palm Beach County.

Trains will be flying by at maximum speeds up to 110 miles an hour to eventually connect South Florida to the central part of the state.

One of the crossings where extra safety measures will be in place is at A1A and Donald Ross Road in Palm Beach Gardens.

The high-speed testing set to begin around 7 a.m. Friday. Brightline said it will have flaggers present at crossings where those trains will be travelling up to 110 miles per hour.

There will also be an increased law enforcement presence to make sure pedestrians and drivers are not on the tracks.

The 129-mile corridor between West Palm Beach and Cocoa is expected to be complete by the second quarter of this year.

Brightline said the additional testing beginning Friday could cause extra wait times, so plan your morning commute accordingly.

"This testing is a big part of getting to Orlando," said Katie Mitzner, the director of public affairs for Brightline. "We right now are 90% complete in our construction from West Palm to Orlando. We've worked more than seven million construction hours. We still have more than 800 people on the job throughout the corridor. The testing is a big part for us to ramp up and begin service. Right now, we're targeting second quarter of 2023."

Testing between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. is expected to go on for the next three to four weeks.

With the new service to Orlando, Brightline is adding safety improvements including new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, and pavement markings.

Scripps Only Content 2023