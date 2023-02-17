Chaotic car gatherings turn violent for West Palm Beach Family

Helena has called West Palm Beach home for the past five years and is fed up with drivers using her neighborhood streets to perform dangerous stunts. For safety reasons, she declined to provide her last name.

"It's tough to comprehend that we're living in this environment," Helena said. "I feel like we're in Tijuana, L.A., where the gangs are."

She said chaotic car gatherings have been occurring for the past two years, and police haven't done enough to stop it.

"This is a gang. You cannot ignore that, we're in West Palm Beach, and I hope they do something about it," she added.

Over the weekend, she said the stunts took a violent turn for her and her husband. While driving home from dinner, she said they wound up stuck in traffic after a crowd and several reckless drivers shut down Forrest Hill Boulevard and Georgia Avenue.

"I cannot begin to tell you my knees were shaking. I honestly thought that he would get killed," said Helena.

When her husband got out of the car to record tag numbers for police, she said two men immediately confronted him, and moments later, he was attacked. She says they threw him to the ground, smashed his phone, and unleashed several blows to his face and chest.

"He got a nasty punch on his face. It was super swollen the next day, and he had bleeding from the knees, back pain, and hip pain," Helena said.

When the police responded, she said the crowd quickly disbursed. She's hoping something is done soon before someone else gets hurt.

"I don't want to point fingers; I want to make sure that a difference is made, even if it's at my husband's expense."

According to a spokesman with the West Palm Beach Police Department, an ongoing criminal investigation is underway, and officers are working to make an arrest.

