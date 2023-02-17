John Mayer brings all-acoustic tour to South Florida

Singer/songwriter John Mayer performs on stage at Jiffy Lube Live on Aug. 25, 2017, in Bristow, Virginia. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
John Mayer is bringing his all-acoustic show to South Florida.

The Grammy Award-winning musician is scheduled to perform on two nights in September at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, the venue announced Friday.

Both shows are scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Mayer is known for such hits as "New Light," "Gravity," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change" and "Your Body is a Wonderland."

The shows will be the first after accompanying Dead & Company on their final tour.

Tickets are currently on sale. Prices start at $127.

Mayer previously announced a 19-date acoustic tour slated for March and April.

