Lion Country Safari welcomes 2nd rare chimpanzee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lion Country Safari announced Friday that they welcomed a new baby chimpanzee on Jan. 28.

Workers at the wildlife preserve said this is the second chimp baby born at the facility in a little over a year.

According to a news release, the baby, named Lili, is making her debut on the island habitats in the preserve, and guests driving through the safari may see her clinging to mom.

A baby chimpanzee named Lili clings to her mom at Lion Country Safari.

Officials said due to the status of chimpanzees in the wild and the low number of births in the population, this birth is especially rare and significant for the conservation of the species.

Chimpanzees are listed as endangered and critically endangered in some regions by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with populations decreasing due to habitat loss, poaching and disease.

Lili joins a family of two females and three males, including 1-year-old Tonk.

Lion Country Safari, located west of Loxahatchee Groves, is now home to 17 chimpanzees.

