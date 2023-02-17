Matthew Flores faces new charge in Gary Levin case

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Matthew Flores, the man who prosecutors call a person of interest in the Gary Levin case, is facing a new charge in North Carolina.

The Rutherford County District Attorney's Office in North Carolina announced Friday they have added the charge of felony possession of a stolen car to the list of other charges Flores already faces.

Flores, 35, was taken into custody Feb. 1 in Rutherford County driving a Kia Stinger owned by Gary Levin, 74, a Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver.

Law enforcement officers escort Matthew Flores out of a Rutherford County, North Carolina...
Law enforcement officers escort Matthew Flores out of a Rutherford County, North Carolina medical center on Feb. 2, 2023.

RELATED: Timeline into investigation of Gary Levin

Levin was missing for days before his body was later found in Okeechobee County on Feb. 4. His daughter confirmed Feb. 7 that her father was dead.

Flores was wanted in Florida for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public and violation of supervised pre-trial release.

The second-degree murder charge and other counts stem from the fatal shooting last month of Jose Carlos Martinez in Wauchula, Florida.

Flores has not been charged with murder in Levin's death.

