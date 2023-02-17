Police ID couple killed by Brightline train while SUV stopped on tracks

Police have identified the couple who were killed when their SUV stopped on the railroad tracks and was struck by a Brightline train last week in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White identified the victims as Arthur Jacobson, 82, and Bette Jacobson, 77.

The crash occurred on the evening of Feb. 8 along the railroad tracks at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway.

Witnesses told police they saw the Nissan Rogue stopped on the easternmost track with the crossing gates down as a northbound freight train passed the SUV on the westernmost track.

This railroad crossing at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway illustrates how the northbound and southbound tracks are separated but within the crossing gates, Feb. 9, 2023, one day after a Brightline train struck a vehicle stopped on the southbound tracks, killing two people, in Delray Beach, Fla.

Seconds later, however, a southbound Brightline train on the easternmost track struck the SUV, killing the couple.

White said there was no evidence to suggest that alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

