Police ID couple killed by Brightline train while SUV stopped on tracks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police have identified the couple who were killed when their SUV stopped on the railroad tracks and was struck by a Brightline train last week in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White identified the victims as Arthur Jacobson, 82, and Bette Jacobson, 77.

The crash occurred on the evening of Feb. 8 along the railroad tracks at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway.

Witnesses told police they saw the Nissan Rogue stopped on the easternmost track with the crossing gates down as a northbound freight train passed the SUV on the westernmost track.

This railroad crossing at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway illustrates how the...
This railroad crossing at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway illustrates how the northbound and southbound tracks are separated but within the crossing gates, Feb. 9, 2023, one day after a Brightline train struck a vehicle stopped on the southbound tracks, killing two people, in Delray Beach, Fla.

Seconds later, however, a southbound Brightline train on the easternmost track struck the SUV, killing the couple.

White said there was no evidence to suggest that alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA...
Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Spring training in Port St. Lucie draws hundreds, creates housing issues
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Is Gov. Ron DeSantis creating roadmap for presidential campaign?

Latest News

How do Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast school districts classify lockdowns?
Police ID couple killed by Brightline train while SUV stopped on tracks
Deputy-involved shooting leads to carjacking near Fort Lauderdale airport
steube
Steube thanks medical team for care after accident