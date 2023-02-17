Port St. Lucie High School on lockdown following rumor of threat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Port St. Lucie High School is on a precautionary lockdown Friday morning after the school's principal said a rumor was circulating on social media about a threat to the school.

In a callout to parents, principal Nicole Telese emphasized "there is no identified threat."

However, as a precaution, the school is currently on a code yellow lockdown and movement is limited across campus while the rumor is investigated by law enforcement.

In a code yellow lockdown, classes can be held as usual, but no one is allowed in or out of any buildings on campus.

Telese added in her callout that additional security is at the school, which is located at 1201 Southeast Jaguar Lane.

"We place student safety at the highest priority level," Telese said in her call. "This matter is being taken very seriously, and we are accordingly to ensure a safe campus.  Anyone found to be making threats will have severe consequences as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct which may include expulsion and/or arrest."

Here is Telese's full callout to parents:

Good morning.

This is Principal Telese calling to make you aware of a rumor circulating on social media about a threat to the school. At this time there is no identified threat. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will be limiting movement across campus while the rumor is investigated by law enforcement. Additional security will also be on site.

We place student safety at the highest priority level. This matter is being taken very seriously, and we are accordingly to ensure a safe campus.   Anyone found to be making threats will have severe consequences as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct which may include expulsion and/or arrest. 

The School District encourages students and parents to immediately report any concerns or suspicious activities to school administration, Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, or through anonymous reporting apps such as See Something, Say Something or FortifyFL). Thank you.

A spokeswoman for St. Lucie Public Schools said there has not been an actual threat toward the school, but rather a rumor of a threat on social media.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA...
Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Spring training in Port St. Lucie draws hundreds, creates housing issues
Is Gov. Ron DeSantis creating roadmap for presidential campaign?
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

Train hits and kills person near Vero Beach, sheriff's office says
Brightline to conduct high-speed testing in Palm Beach County
West Palm Beach police to make changes following reckless driving concerns
Chaotic car gatherings turn violent for West Palm Beach family