Southwest Florida woman among those shot at Michigan State University

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Among the victims of Monday night's shooting at Michigan State University is a student from southwest Florida.

"At the end of the day, everything will be worth it," Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez said.

That's Huapilla-Perez during better times. In a previous interview, the eventual Michigan State University student was talking about hard work paying off.

"It'll just make whatever you do more special," the Immokalee High School graduate said.

The former class president enrolled at Michigan State University with the help of a scholarship for children of migrant workers. Lupe, as her family and friends call her, is studying hospitality business.

Ed Tillet is the director of the school's multicultural business program.

Ed Tillet, the director of Michigan State University's multicultural business program, speaks...
Ed Tillet, the director of Michigan State University's multicultural business program, speaks to WPTV about the campus shooting that injured Immokalee High School graduate Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez.

"It's really challenging to hear that one of your students, you know, is hospitalized and, you know, as they reported, you know, life-threatening for all five victims that were hospitalized," he said. "So, knowing that student is fighting right now for her life is really a challenging thing."

Huapilla-Perez is in a Michigan hospital after she was shot. A gunman opened fire on Michigan State's campus Monday night, killing three other students and wounding five.

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Her community back in Immokalee is heartbroken.

"Because to have a young Latina leader in the community go to school and have this happen to her, you know, we are devastated," resident Lupita Vazquez Reyes said.

Huapilla-Perez's sister created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the family's cost of travel and medical care.

"As a migrant family from south Florida, we immediately traveled to Michigan to be with Lupe and are now eyeing costs that will further burden us at this incredibly difficult time," she wrote. "She is a long way from returning to us as she was. Being away from home, our family will be unable to work while monthly bills will continue to mount. Doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and subsequent rehabilitation."

The goal on the GoFundMe page was $50,000. As of Thursday evening, donations to help Huapilla-Perez and her family were well over $300,000.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA...
Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Police investigate fatal shooting at Singer Island hotel
New inflation report reveals a 26% increase in gas, airfare prices

Latest News

Quality of care a concern for patients at HCA hospitals
Is Gov. Ron DeSantis creating roadmap for presidential campaign?
Livestreaming capabilities of body cameras raise privacy concerns
Guns on campus debate reignited following deadly Michigan State shooting