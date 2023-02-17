Suspect arrested after innocent bystander killed during 'rolling gun battle'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly shooting late last year near Boynton Beach that was described by deputies as a "rolling gun battle."

An innocent bystander was killed in the Dec. 29 shooting along Mentone Road in the San Castle community, leaving residents frightened and shaken.

Jeffrey Milord of Boynton Beach, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the homicide.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the garage door after the deadly shooting in the neighborhood on Thursday night.

He faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a weapon by a delinquent.

The 24-year-old victim was sitting in his garage, eating when a stray round entered his home and struck him in the head.

A probable cause affidavit stated that surveillance video helped deputies arrest Milord in the case.

He is being held in the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.

