Train hits and kills person near Vero Beach, sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A person was hit and killed by a train early Friday morning near Vero Beach, authorities said.

A spokesman for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a FEC worker called 911 just after 6 a.m., saying a train had struck a person in the 1200 block of U.S. 1, just north of the 12th Street train crossing.

The sheriff's office said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and all train traffic in the area has been temporarily stopped.

Authorities from both the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Indian River County Fire Rescue are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

