West Palm Beach police to make changes following reckless driving concerns

West Palm Beach Police say reports of drivers driving recklessly along Forest Hill Blvd and Georgia Ave is just one of many around town.

Neighbors say late-night chaos has them hiding in their houses, fearing for their safety.

"There are donuts after donuts. How often do you think they've gone around here?" said Shannon Michaud, with two teenage daughters.

She lives just yards away, where videos show cars spinning in circles with crowds of people close by taking videos.

"My daughters were so scared, they called me they stayed inside the house," said Michaud. "To think that a car could've come crashing through my window or something really scary."

When asked what she would like to see changed, she said she would like to see more patrol, especially at night.

Her concerns were shared throughout the South End, where West Palm Beach Police met with neighbors.

"They need to stop doing this. People are being injured out here. People are being killed. In South Florida, in particular, a few people have been killed. We don't want that in the City of West Palm Beach," said Captain Brian Kapper with WPBPD.

Kapper says some nights are limited on the number of officers, which can affect response time.

"The officers are handling the calls as quickly as they can, and again, we're here trying to ensure the safety of everybody that lives here," said Kapper.

They say per policy, west palm police are not allowed to chase these reckless drivers but are working to put more cameras and tag readers throughout the city,

"For right now we're going to attempt to identify when these groups will meet up. We're going to adjust our manpower with what we have here, putting additional officers around those times," said Kapper. "We're going to try to identify where they're going to show up within the city then we're going to have the units make the traffic stops on them or at least driving them out of the city without chasing them, without endangering the rest of the public."

WPBPD also says they plan to respond to incidents with multiple units for the safety of its officers.

"Just be smart. You're going to hurt somebody, or you're going to get in an accident, and it's going to cost you way more than that is worth," said Michaud.

