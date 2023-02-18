1 killed in roof collapse at gym in Alaska

An Anchorage police officer said a gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.
An Anchorage police officer said a gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.
By Shannon Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - One person was killed and two were injured from a roof collapse at a commercial building in Alaska, according to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd.

The assistant fire chief said emergency crews arrived just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

“About an hour after our arrival, crews were able to extricate the one entrapped victim and transported them to the hospital. Shortly after that, a third person was located in the wreckage,” Boyd said.

An additional victim received medical attention at the scene, according to officials.

“We believe that we do have all folks that were in the building at the time accounted for and with the location of all three folks on scene, those were the ones that were unaccounted for after our arrival,” Boyd described.

An Anchorage police officer at the scene said the Turnagain CrossFit gym was one of the businesses impacted by the collapse.

Heavy equipment was used to stabilize the building, according to fire department.

“Parts of the building are still unstable and that’s why we’re working with building safety and building engineers to maintain the building itself,” Boyd said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida couple has pistol-shaped pool in backyard
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Free Italian festival returns to Port St. Lucie this weekend

Latest News

FILE - South Korea’s military said North Korea on Saturday fired at least one ballistic missile...
South Korea says North Korea fired missile into sea
A group is concerned that the balloon in Alaska shot down by the Pentagon may be theirs.
Decision to shoot down balloons puts spotlight on hobbyists
A group is concerned that the balloon in Alaska shot down by the Pentagon may be theirs.
Hobby group says their balloon may have been shot down
Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
Ohio toxic train crash raising health concerns