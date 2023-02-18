2 boys, 14, linked to threats to kill, injure others at Osceola Middle School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After written threats to kill and to seriously injure others at Osceola Middle School, one 14-year-old boy has been arrested and a warrant for the arrest of another boy, also 14, been issued, the Okeechobee Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 8 a.m. Friday, a school resource officer received a report of a threat posted on the social media platform Snapchat on Thursday by two former students of Osceola Middle School. WPTV is not identifying the names of the juveniles though they are given in a news release.

Deputies met with an unidentified student and his parent at their home Friday morning to confirm the Snapchat conversation. Deputies were able to positively identify the individuals making the written threats.

One teen, who attends Southwest Middle School in Palm Bay, was arrested at his residence and transported to the Okeechobee County Jail, where he was charged with Written Threats to Kill or Cause bodily Injury, and released to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The other teen's last know location is Palm Bay and an arrest is imment, the sheriff's office said.

