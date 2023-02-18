Reserve has career-high 26 in Arkansas' win over Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST
Reserve Jalen Graham scored a career-high 26 points and Arkansas beat Florida 85-64 on Saturday, overwhelming a Gators team playing without leading scorer and rebounder Colin Castleton.

Graham was 12-of-15 shooting, Ricky Council IV scored 15 points, Anthony Black added 14 and Makhi Mitchell collected his 10th career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7 SEC), who snapped a two-game skid. Nick Smith Jr. scored 10 points.

Riley Kugel scored 17 points and Will Richard 10 for the Gators (14-13, 7-7), who were playing without Castleton for the first time since the 6-foot-11 post broke his hand in Wednesday's win over Mississippi. Jason Jitoboh made his first start of the season in Castleton's place and finished with four points and two rebounds in 24 minutes.

Mitchell scored six points during a 17-2 run to open the second half and Arkansas led by 21. The lead reached a high of 25.

Three-point plays by Smith began and ended a 14-2 run that put Arkansas in front by seven with four minutes left in the first half. The Razorbacks led 37-31 at halftime with Graham scoring 14.

Arkansas, the SEC field-goal percentage leader, finished at 58% and outrebounded Florida 40-25. The Gators were 4 of 21 from 3-point range.

Arkansas is host to Georgia on Tuesday. Florida is home versus Kentucky on Wednesday.

