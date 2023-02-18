Suspect arrested in deadly Singer Island shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Police in Riviera Beach said a suspect was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Singer Island hotel earlier this week.

Lawrence Mitchell was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night near the Sands Hotel, located in the 2400 block of Beach Court, just before 11 p.m.

The incident claimed the life of Troy Nichols Jr., who his girlfriend said was the father of her 7-month-old son.

Troy Nichols Jr. is pictured here with girlfriend Laiken Smerdon and their son.
Nichols' girlfriend said her boyfriend was shot and killed after he left home to hang out with a friend.

Police said they conducted an extensive investigation and received numerous tips, which helped them develop probable cause for Mitchell's arrest.

The Riviera Beach Department said the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, detectives with Strategic Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit helped in the investigation.

