Water main break causes North Hutchinson Island residents to lose pressure

A water line break has caused low water pressure on North Hutchinson Island, the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority said Saturday.

The break in St. Lucie County occurred in the early morning and repairs are expected to be completed Saturday afternoon, the utility said.

Roughly 800 connections, including businesses, single-family homes and condominiums, are affected, according to the St. Lucie County post on Facebook.

FPUA will issue additional information once the system has been restored with a 72-hour precautionary boil-water notice. A rolling boil of 1 minute is sufficient, according to the county.

Scripps Only Content 2023