Federal government offices, schools, most banks closed on Presidents Day

Federal government offices, schools, and most county offices and banks in South Florida will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

The holiday honoring the 45 presidents is not observed by the state government as among 10 paid holidays.

All Palm Beach County offices, including courts, are closed as well as most municipal offices but on the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee the county offices are not board approved holidays, including the 19th Circuit. Municipal offices also vary.

The holiday, celebrated on the third Monday of February, was originally known as George Washington's Birthday in honor of the first president whose birthday is on Feb. 22.

In 1968, U.S. Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established the observance of presidents. Some states celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday on Feb. 12:

California, Connecticut, Missouri, and Illinois. Indian recognizes Lincoln's birthday on the day after Thanksgiving.

Besides government offices, including courts and libraries, U.S. mail won't be delivered except for Express Mail. FedEx and UPS will be delivering to homes.

Because it is a bank holiday in the Federal Reserve system, most banks will be closed. In addition, the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and other markets celebrate the holiday.

Public schools also are closed except for universities.

For most retailers, it is business as usual with many offering sales.

Tri-Rail and PalmTran will operate on regular weekday schedules.

Unincorporated Palm Beach County residents receive regular collection service on all holidays except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. West Palm Beach's schedule also won't be impacted.

There are 10 other federal legal holidays.

