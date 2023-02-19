Government offices, schools, most banks closed on Presidents Day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Government offices, schools and most banks will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Federal, state and local government offices will be closed to honor the 45 U.S. presidents. The holiday, celebrated on the third Monday of February, was originally known as George Washington's Birthday in honor of the first president whose birthday is on Feb. 22.

In 1968, U.S. Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established the observance of presidents. Some states celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday on Feb. 12:
California, Connecticut, Missouri, and Illinois. Indian recognizes Lincoln's birthday on the day after Thanksgiving.

Besides government offices, including courts and libraries, U.S. mail won't be delivered except for Express Mail. FedEx and UPS will be delivering to homes.

Because it is a bank holiday in the Federal Reserve system, most banks will be closed. In addition, the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and other markets celebrate the holiday.

Public schools also are closed.

For most retailers, it is business as usual with many offering sales.

Tri-Rail and PalmTran will operate on regular weekday schedules.

Unincorporated Palm Beach County residents receive regular collection service on all holidays except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. West Palm Beach's schedule also won't be impacted.

There are 10 other federal legal holidays.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Florida couple has pistol-shaped pool in backyard
Free Italian festival returns to Port St. Lucie this weekend
Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Police: Argument over buying woman drink led to Singer Island hotel shooting

Latest News

Firefighters contain brush fire around Seabranch Preserve State Park
Austin Cindric (2) crosses the finish line ahead of Bubba Wallace (23) to win the the NASCAR...
Daytona 500 preview: Drivers to watch include Harvick, JJ, Logano
Passenger dies in crash after losing control of car
PBSO: Woman in custody after deputy-involved shooting, another hit by U-Haul