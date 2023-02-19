Richard Belzer, comedian and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star, dead at 78

Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday,...
Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 13, 2013 in New York.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) Comedian and actor Richard Belzer had died at age 78, Variety reports.

Belzer’s death was reported through social media tributes by his peers, including comedian Laraine Newman, “SVU” showrunner Warren Leight and “SVU” writer and executive producer Julie Martin.

Belzer started his career as a stand-up comedian. He later became well-known for his role as Det. John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Belzer also did guest appearances as Munch on a range of other shows such as “3rd Rock From the Sun,” “Arrested Development,” “30 Rock,” “The Wire,” “The X-Files” and “The Beat.”

