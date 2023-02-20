20th Annual Palm Beach Show continues at convention center in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 20th Annual Palm Beach Show continues through Tuesday at the Convention Center in West Palm Beach.

The show is a high-end showcase featuring items from every genre.

From dinosaur fossils, estimated to be over 50 million years old with an asking price of $1.2 million, to a Norman Rockwell painting, from antique binoculars to a giant gorilla— the show has a smorgasbord of items.

The show runs through Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center and tickets cost $30.

