Adoptable dog Athena is a ‘staff favorite’ at Palm Beach County animal shelter

As shelters are filled to the brim with adoptable pets, Athena is a "staff favorite" who is looking for a great home.

The 9-year-old dog has been in the shelter almost 50 days.

She enjoys walks, but would also love to spend some time on the couch next to a loving person.

Melanie Perazzo, a public relations specialist with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, said Athena has "low to medium energy" due to her age, which can be a great match for somebody who wants a dog that is a bit more calm.

Athena is in the Healing Hearts Program, which means the new owner will be given all of the tools to help her get treated for heartworm, which is a treatable disease. Treatment will be included in the adoption fee.

"Athena is a staff favorite with us. She is a great, sweet girl, she is really good on leash, she loves treats, takes them very nicely. And she does really good with correction too," Perazzo said. "She's a very teachable dog, she's very sweet, and she does good with other dogs as well. So overall, she is an amazing gal."

The 53-pound dog "prances" when her speed picks up.

During the month of February 2023, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions with lots of added perks.

If you want to learn more about Athena and see the other adoptable pets currently at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, click here.

