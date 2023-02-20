Bond set for woman accused of hitting deputy with stolen U-Haul pickup truck

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bond has been set for the woman accused of hitting a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy with a stolen U-Haul pickup truck.

Ginger Taylor, 31, was in court Monday morning as Palm Beach County Judge Laura Burkhart set her bond at $62,500.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Taylor was a passenger in the stolen U-Haul when deputies pulled it over early Sunday on Parkwood Drive in Royal Palm Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were speaking to driver James Boswell, 27, outside the truck when Taylor slid into the driver's seat and sped away.

Barbera said deputies later located the stolen U-Haul to the Royal Inn Hotel, where Taylor drove toward a deputy, hitting him with the vehicle and forcing him to fire his gun.

Crime scene tape surrounds the Royal Inn Hotel on Feb. 19, 2023, in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.
Crime scene tape surrounds the Royal Inn Hotel on Feb. 19, 2023, in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.

Taylor, who was shot in the leg, was arrested after crashing into a fence on Persimmon Boulevard.

She faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding.

Taylor was in a wheelchair as she faced the judge.

Boswell was also being held on a $10,500 bond after his arrest on fraud charges and a moving traffic violation.

James Boswell, 27, was arrested on fraud charges and a moving traffic violation. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies say he was with Ginger Taylor in the stolen U-Haul before she got into the driver's seat, plowed into a deputy and was shot.

The deputy-involved shooting was being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, violent crimes detectives and state attorney's office investigators.

The deputy who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for any deputy-involved shooting.

