Brightline welcomes new train to Florida as service to Orlando nears

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brightline took another step this weekend as it gets closer to providing train service from South Florida to Orlando.

The company announced Sunday that they welcomed a new train to the state of Florida.

Dubbed "Bright Orange 2," the train arrived at Brightline's vehicle maintenance facility in Orlando this weekend after a 10-day cross-country journey from the Siemens rolling stock facility in Sacramento, California.

RELATED: Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns

Brightline said this train completes Brightline's fleet of 10 trains. It is the last of five new trains to arrive in Florida in the past 18 months in preparation for the opening of the Brightline Orlando station.

"Bright Orange 2" weighs in at 643 tons and is 556 feet long.

The rail line said the project is 90% complete and more than 800 workers are currently on the job to connect Miami and Orlando with intercity passenger rail.

Brightline said they are targeting completion to Orlando in the second quarter of this year.

The company has been conducting high-speed testing in northern Palm Beach County this month.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Del Taco coming to South Florida
Passenger, 81, dies after car crashes into Kings Point building
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula
Naming ceremony held for new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School

Latest News

FWC: Elderly St. Lucie County woman killed by gator
Florida State fans gather on the field after the team's 45-38 win over Florida State in an NCAA...
Florida lawmakers seek to criminalize rushing fields, courts at sporting events
Pythons tracked by eaten possums with GPS collars
20th Annual Palm Beach Show continues at convention center in West Palm Beach