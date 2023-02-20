Brightline welcomes new train to Florida as service to Orlando nears

Brightline took another step this weekend as it gets closer to providing train service from South Florida to Orlando.

The company announced Sunday that they welcomed a new train to the state of Florida.

Dubbed "Bright Orange 2," the train arrived at Brightline's vehicle maintenance facility in Orlando this weekend after a 10-day cross-country journey from the Siemens rolling stock facility in Sacramento, California.

Brightline said this train completes Brightline's fleet of 10 trains. It is the last of five new trains to arrive in Florida in the past 18 months in preparation for the opening of the Brightline Orlando station.

"Bright Orange 2" weighs in at 643 tons and is 556 feet long.

The rail line said the project is 90% complete and more than 800 workers are currently on the job to connect Miami and Orlando with intercity passenger rail.

Brightline said they are targeting completion to Orlando in the second quarter of this year.

The company has been conducting high-speed testing in northern Palm Beach County this month.

