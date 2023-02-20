Community hosts walk for missing man from Pahokee

The search for a missing man last seen five months ago is bringing community members in Pahokee together in hopes to find him.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Johnny Worthens was last seen Sept. 20.

He was reported missing two days later after he failed to return home.

Johnny Worthens.PNG

Loved ones spent Sunday afternoon walking around Pahokee to spread awareness.

Officials said Worthens may have been in the area of Currie Park in West Palm Beach at some point.

He is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

