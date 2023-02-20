Del Taco coming to South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Move over, Taco Bell. There's a new Mexican fast-food restaurant moving to South Florida.

California-based Del Taco is coming to Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Oliver Hurd, founder and managing partner of Tequesta-based 61 Holdings, plans to build five Del Taco locations in Palm Beach County and northern Broward County.

"We've been looking to expand our portfolio in Palm Beach and Broward County with a brand that is dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and great customer service and believe Del Taco is just the brand we've been looking for," Hurd said in a December news release announcing the fast-food restaurant chain's Florida expansion.

MORE: Hey Wawa lovers, more stores coming soon

Hurd is also opening several Popeyes locations in South Florida under his 61 Biscuits franchise license.

There is no timetable for when customers can take a bite out of the Del Taco brand in South Florida. It's also not known where the Del Tacos will be built.

Another franchisee is also adding five new Del Taco restaurants in the Tampa Bay area.

There are currently five Del Taco locations in Florida – two in Orlando and one each in Bradenton, Kissimmee and Melbourne.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Passenger, 81, dies after car crashes into Kings Point building
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Naming ceremony held for new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School
Federal government offices, schools, most banks closed on Presidents Day
2 in custody after deputy-involved shooting, another hit by U-Haul

Latest News

Community hosts walk for missing man from Pahokee
Rabbit Floors offers one of the biggest flooring inventories in South Florida.
Get Savvy in :60 - What you need to look for when redoing your floors
Adoptable dog Athena is a ‘staff favorite’ at Palm Beach County animal shelter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
Trump to meet with supporters at Presidents Day rally in West Palm Beach