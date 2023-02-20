FWC: Elderly St. Lucie County woman killed by gator

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a deadly incident involving an alligator that claimed the life of an elderly woman in northern St. Lucie County.

It happened just after noon Monday at Spanish Lakes Fairways, a 55-plus living community, near Fort Pierce.

Witnesses to the incident, which occurred at 6788 Picante Circle, called 911, prompting a response by FWC and the St. Lucie County Sherriff's Office.

FWC said the woman who was killed was 85 years old.

Residents told WPTV that the woman was walking her dog when an alligator grabbed it. She tried to get the dog away from the reptile but somehow fell victim to the gator. The dog survived the attack.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said the alligator was close to 11 feet long.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was called to the scene and captured the alligator involved in the incident.

The name of the woman has not been released.

FWC said serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

