Possibility of DeSantis, Trump matchup builds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On a holiday to honor the past presidents of the United States, there was certainly a lot of talk about two Florida men who might square off in the race to be the next president.

Donald Trump announced his candidacy in November to run for president, while talk continues to swirl about Gov. Ron DeSantis making a run for the White House.

"I think the numbers when you break them down, this will be a very close race between him (Trump) and DeSantis," Joe Budd, the founder and former president of Club 45 USA, in Palm Beach County, said.

DeSantis traveled Monday to New York City and Chicago for two speeches on law enforcement.

Joe Budd, the founder and former president of Club 45 USA, outlines his thoughts on the...
Joe Budd, the founder and former president of Club 45 USA, outlines his thoughts on the possibility that Gov. Ron DeSantis may square off against Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary.

Donald Trump was expected to talk Monday night to a sold-out crowd of supporters at the Airport Hilton in West Palm Beach.

"I think that both President Trump and Gov. DeSantis have done tremendous jobs," Budd, who said he's being neutral among any Republican candidates, stated.

DeSantis has not said if he will run for the Oval Office, but his travels out-of-state, along with a new book being released next week, has increased speculation that he will run.

Republican strategist Adam Goodman said he believes DeSantis will hold off announcing his intentions until after the upcoming legislative session.

"You can clearly expect come this spring Gov. DeSantis will all but formally announce and then the game is on," Goodman said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Del Taco coming to South Florida
Passenger, 81, dies after car crashes into Kings Point building
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on site for 73-foot-tall heart-shaped sculpture
Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula
Naming ceremony held for new Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School

Latest News

Despite inflation fears, consumer spending rises again
FWC: Elderly St. Lucie County woman killed by gator
Brightline welcomes new train to Florida as service to Orlando nears
Jennifer Odom
30 years later, officials still working to solve abduction, murder of 12-year-old girl