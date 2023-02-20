Taylor Fritz wins 4th consecutive ATP final at Delray Beach Open

Taylor Fritz hits a return to Miomir Kecmanovic, of Serbia, during the final match at the...
Taylor Fritz hits a return to Miomir Kecmanovic, of Serbia, during the final match at the Delray Beach Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday to win the Delray Beach Open.

The 25-year-old California native won his fourth consecutive ATP final and fifth overall singles match.

Fritz's trophy run began last March at Indian Wells, which was documented on the Netflix series "Break Point."

With support from a partisan crowd at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, Fritz was nearly flawless throughout the tournament.

Fans hold signs in support of Taylor Fritz during his match against Miomir Kecmanovic in the...
Fans hold signs in support of Taylor Fritz during his match against Miomir Kecmanovic in the final at the Delray Beach Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla.

Fritz didn't lose his first set in Delray Beach until the final.

After Fritz's almost perfect opening set against Kecmanovic, who didn't hit a single winner in the set, he struggled in the second set and missed out on a championship point that forced a third and final set.

Fritz becomes the first player to win the Delray Beach Open while ranked among the top 10 in the world.

He becomes just the third top-seed in the history of the Delray Beach Open to win the title. It was also his first time winning a tournament as the No. 1 seed.

