Trump to meet with supporters at Presidents Day rally in West Palm Beach

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST
Former President Donald Trump will rally supporters in West Palm Beach Monday evening as he eyes another White House run.

This will be one of his first speaking engagements in Florida since he launched his presidential bid at Mar-a-Lago last November.

Trump will address Club 45, a nonprofit fan club that wants to see him back as commander in chief, at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel at 7 p.m.

