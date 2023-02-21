$3K reward offered in deadly Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash

Palm Beach Gardens police said Tuesday that a $3,000 reward has been issued after a person was killed earlier this month.

Investigators said a homicide and crash occurred Feb. 9 in the area of Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail at about 4:41 p.m.

Police said they are seeking information, witnesses or video that may have recorded the events that unfolded involving a van and car.

The victim's name has not been released.

If you have information, contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

