$3K reward offered in deadly Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Palm Beach Gardens police said Tuesday that a $3,000 reward has been issued after a person was killed earlier this month.

Investigators said a homicide and crash occurred Feb. 9 in the area of Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail at about 4:41 p.m.

Police said they are seeking information, witnesses or video that may have recorded the events that unfolded involving a van and car.

The victim's name has not been released.

If you have information, contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

