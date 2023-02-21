Fort Pierce utility lifts boil-water advisory on North Hutchinson Island

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority on Tuesday lifted the precautionary boil-water notice for about 800 customers on North Hutchinson Island.

The usual 72-hour advisory went into effect Saturday after a water line break near Hutchinson Island.

FPUA was notified of low-pressure water service on North Hutchinson Island early Saturday morning and crew membrs began making repairs.

“We are grateful to the community members who stayed on site to describe the incident and ensure that we were aware of the precise location of the break,” FPUA Director Javier Cisneros said in a news release. “I also want to thank the overnight water system crews who worked hard to quickly and safely restore the pipe and water service.”

The break was caused by a small leak in an air release valve built into the water pipe when it was installed years ago. FPUA rarely includes these valves in newer pipe installations because of the vulnerability posed to the water system, Ashley Levin, FPUA spokeswoman, said in the news release.

"FPUA thanks our customers and St. Lucie County for their patience and understanding as our crews quickly and safely restored water pressure," she said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

FWC: Elderly St. Lucie County woman killed by gator
Brightline welcomes new train to Florida as service to Orlando nears
Del Taco coming to South Florida
Possibility of DeSantis, Trump matchup builds
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery

Latest News

Neighbor describes agonizing moments trying to save woman killed by alligator
Florida's plan for 'universal school choice' hits Republican concerns in Senate
Palm Beach art dealer pleads guilty in high-end art fraud scheme
Plan to build UF campus in West Palm Beach hits snag