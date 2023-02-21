Martin County superintendent of schools leaving at end of school year

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Martin County superintendent of schools unexpectedly announced Tuesday that he is leaving his job at the end of the school year.

Dr. John Millay made the announcement during the school board meeting.

He was appointed and sworn inas the head of schools in 2020.

Millay served a similar role at a school district in Kentucky before taking the job in Martin County.

He had a three-and-a-half-year contract that paid him $170,000 annually.

Millay's last day on the job will be June 30.

