Pop-up putt-putt course comes to Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
It’s Honda Classic kick-off week, and there are pop-up activities all over Palm Beach Gardens, including a pop-up putt-putt course at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens.

"The Downtown Classic" is a nine-hole course illuminated with LEDs, illuminated spears, and cubes. The course will be active through Feb. 26.

"Enjoy a complimentary game of putt-putt golf when you show a receipt from any restaurant or retailer at downtown Palm Beach Gardens or make a cash donation to benefit Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation," said Alexis Brock, the marketing manager for Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

Course Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday - Sunday: Noon - 6 p.m.

Changes at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens:

  • The carousel uninstalled and will be sent to California for mechanical repair on Feb. 27. It's expected to be back in place by summer time. You can follow it's adventure byclicking here.
  • Three new shops have opened at the venue including Fair Harbor, Luli Fama, and Stich Golf.

