Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery

A Port St. Lucie woman just claimed a big prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at a gas station in St. Lucie County.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that Nena Nau, 55, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Officials said Nau purchased her winning ticket from Cumberland Farms, located at 3174 Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.5. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.

