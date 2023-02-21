Young shark bite victim shares recovery milestone

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jasmine Carney from Palm City has come a long way since we last checked on her recovery after a shark bit down on her foot at Hobe Sound Beach.

"I'm happy that I'm eleven now," Carney said.

Carney recently celebrated a birthday, and she also rocks green hair these days! Her biggest feat is that she's walking again after months of physical therapy to regain strength.

Carney stopped by WPTV with her grandmother and little brother to talk about her progress.

She said her favorite part of her visit was working on the green weather wall with WPTV Meteorologist Steve Villanueva. "My hair was blending in," Carney said.

Carney's story has been viewed by millions of people after she remained extremely positive after her shark encounter and hospital stay.

After more physical therapy, Carney hopes to return to martial arts classes in March.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

FWC: Elderly St. Lucie County woman killed by gator
Del Taco coming to South Florida
Brightline welcomes new train to Florida as service to Orlando nears
Possibility of DeSantis, Trump matchup builds
Passenger, 81, dies after car crashes into Kings Point building

Latest News

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill catches a ball during an NFL football...
Chargers defensive coordinator joins Dolphins coaching staff
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to give his annual state of the nation address in...
Putin ends last remaining major nuclear treaty with US, Biden meets NATO allies
US President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St....
President Biden's visit to Ukraine required careful, quiet planning
How does vehicle 'float' on water at Honda Classic?