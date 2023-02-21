Young shark bite victim shares recovery milestone

Jasmine Carney from Palm City has come a long way since we last checked on her recovery after a shark bit down on her foot at Hobe Sound Beach.

"I'm happy that I'm eleven now," Carney said.

Carney recently celebrated a birthday, and she also rocks green hair these days! Her biggest feat is that she's walking again after months of physical therapy to regain strength.

Carney stopped by WPTV with her grandmother and little brother to talk about her progress.

She said her favorite part of her visit was working on the green weather wall with WPTV Meteorologist Steve Villanueva. "My hair was blending in," Carney said.

Carney's story has been viewed by millions of people after she remained extremely positive after her shark encounter and hospital stay.

After more physical therapy, Carney hopes to return to martial arts classes in March.

