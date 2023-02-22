Burnout of school superintendents on the rise across US

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
When Martin County Schools Superintendent John Millay announced his intention Tuesday to resign at the end of the school year, it seemed to fit a trend lately of superintendents around the country stepping down after only a couple of years.

In many cases, education experts said it's a combination of increasing demands, pandemic issues and even politics.

"That's a major issue when you're talking about running a complex operation like a school system, and it's a revolving door in terms of who leads it," Dan Domenech, executive director of the School Superintendents Association, said. "That's a problem."

Dan Domenech explains why there has been a surge in school superintendents leaving their jobs...
Domenech said these days superintendents of large school districts, on average, only stay on the job for about three years.

"We're beginning to see a lot of school systems looking for a superintendent, and there's a shortage," Domenech said. "There's no shortage of people who want the job, but there is a shortage of people who can do the job."

And in Florida, where politics have had a big influence on policy from Gov. Ron DeSantis, issues over textbooks, critical race theory and transgender students have added to the pressures.

"It's just become too much for a lot of superintendents," Domenech said.

