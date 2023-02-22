Ground-breaking ceremony held for new retail, dining project in Delray Beach

Construction on a new mixed-use development began Wednesday in Delray Beach that will also preserve a part of the city's past.

Developers and city officials were on hand for a ground-breaking ceremony for Sundy Village.

The project, located along Swinton Avenue and Southwest First Street, will encompass 96,000 square feet of offices and more than 26,000 square feet of retail and dining options.

It will also include an underground parking garage that will provide 269 parking spaces.

The new development will have open-air courtyards, walkways, event space and dining and seating areas.

Artist rendering of Sundy Village in Delray Beach

Six homes listed on the National Register of Historic Places will be preserved and restored during the development process. This includes The Rectory, the oldest home in Delray Beach, which was built in 1900.

The Sundy House, home to Delray Beach's first mayor, John Sundy, will also be preserved.

A completion date for the project has not been announced.

