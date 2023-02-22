Man targeted in fatal shooting, West Palm Beach police say

An 18-year-old Boynton Beach man was found dead in his car in Howard Park in a targeted shooting, West Palm Beach police said Tuesday.

At 11:09 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Shot Spotter detected gunshots in the area, and officers quickly responded to the parking lot where they found the victim dead inside a car, police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

The victim, Yamil Medina Villegas, had met with two Black men in the park for reasons not yet released, Jachles said.

An encounter between the three men occurred for several minutes and at one point, the victim was shot by the assailants and collapsed and died in the car.

Witnesses reported that the suspects ran from the scene heading north. They have not been apprehended.

Crime scene investigators and detectives interviewed witnesses, and recovered evidence into the early morning.

West Palm Beach Police Department is seeking information from anyone with information about the case. They are urged to call West Palm Beach Detective Aaron Sam at 561-822-1675, or, anonymously, by contacting Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477), or online, at www.crimestopperspbc.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward for the tipster.



